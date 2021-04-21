American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of American Finance Trust worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

AFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

