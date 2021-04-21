American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of American Finance Trust worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

AFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.