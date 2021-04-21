American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Lowered to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

American River Bankshares stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. 197,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,131. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

