American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,543,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $123,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

NYSE AMT opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.04. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

