American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises about 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in American Water Works by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after buying an additional 251,600 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in American Water Works by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 203,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Shares of AWK opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

