American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. American Well has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,124 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.