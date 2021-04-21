American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of American Woodmark worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

AMWD stock opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

