AmeriServ Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,509. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.90. AmeriServ Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Separately, TheStreet raised AmeriServ Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

