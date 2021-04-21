Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $84,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 29.0% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 390,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.17 and its 200 day moving average is $235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

