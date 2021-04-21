AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 1,701 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,537,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 31,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,157.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,191.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.