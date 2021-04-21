AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

