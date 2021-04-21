AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 100,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,831,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $80.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

