AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Holdings Cut by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,084 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 2.1% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $27,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. 4,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,794. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

