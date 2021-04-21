AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

