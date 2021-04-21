Amphenol (APH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amphenol stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

