Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 43,271 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,271 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 616,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after acquiring an additional 79,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

NYSE XHR opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

