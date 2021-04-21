Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 over the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

