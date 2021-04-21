Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,237 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 117.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $719,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,050,498.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $2,007,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

