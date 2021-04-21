Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,562 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,805,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 357,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,301,935.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 843,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,881,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

