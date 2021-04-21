Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,193 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,286,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after buying an additional 269,980 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after buying an additional 1,000,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 138.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.