Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 25,000 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ameresco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,726,000 after buying an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ameresco by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,368 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Ameresco by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ameresco by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AMRC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 6,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $408,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. Insiders sold 663,869 shares of company stock worth $30,543,389 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMRC opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.