Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543,767 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

NYSE RLJ opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

