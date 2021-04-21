Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

IRT opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

