Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of JMIA opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

