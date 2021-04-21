Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1,329.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 92.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

