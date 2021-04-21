Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 238.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TIGO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $41.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

