Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $1,696,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Five Below by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $5,734,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $80,122,000.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $190.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.21 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

