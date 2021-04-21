Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Colony Capital worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 22.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

