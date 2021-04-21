Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVM. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $964.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SVM shares. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

