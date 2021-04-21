Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of US Ecology worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 310,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in US Ecology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after acquiring an additional 272,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

