Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $176.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.87 and its 200-day moving average is $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

