Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,490 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $4,095,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE:RDY opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

