Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,629 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kohl’s by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kohl’s by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

