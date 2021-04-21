Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 482.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $161.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $165.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.47.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

