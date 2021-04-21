Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Textron by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

NYSE:TXT opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.