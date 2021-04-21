Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,411,000 after acquiring an additional 398,049 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,114,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 147,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

