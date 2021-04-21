Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPD. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair cut shares of PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

