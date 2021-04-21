Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,912 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 147.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

