Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,800 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after buying an additional 444,788 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Everbridge by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,873,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after buying an additional 139,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,026 shares of company stock worth $3,560,665. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

Everbridge stock opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.