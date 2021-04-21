Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 50,558 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 232.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,558 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,769,000 after buying an additional 377,002 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Umpqua by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,351,000 after buying an additional 112,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Umpqua by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,883,000 after buying an additional 52,703 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $46,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

