Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,271 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

