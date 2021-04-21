Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,998,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,522,000 after purchasing an additional 185,112 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in American States Water by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American States Water by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 376,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $85.23.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.91%.

