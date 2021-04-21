Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 154.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of SKT opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.