Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,267 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,267 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ryanair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

