Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 142,441 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142,441 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,897,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 219,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.02.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

