Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,645 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,845,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

MGP opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.98%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.