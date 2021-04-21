Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 197,843 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,843 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $44,691,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,519,149 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 627,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

