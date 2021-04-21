Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 290,389 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,389 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.18.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $87,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,993. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

