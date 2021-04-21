Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -103.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,439,446.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,687 shares of company stock valued at $23,339,615. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

