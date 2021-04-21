Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $156.27. 53,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,236. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day moving average is $145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

